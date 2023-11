The legal attempts to stop the large Barossa gas project in Australia are not rattling the project’s major contract BW Offshore, while the company is in parallel negotiating potential new contracts with clients in Turkey and Brazil.

The Norwegian company has a contract worth US$4.6 billion to supply, lease and operate a large floating production, storage and offloading vessel for Barossa for an initial period of 15 years, with options to extend for up to 10 years.