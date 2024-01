Norwegian contractor BW Offshore has exercised an option to extend the lease contract for its BW Catcher floating production, storage and offloading vessel operating in the UK North Sea.

The FPSO is leased to the owners of the Catcher field under a seven-year fixed term contract, with extension options for an additional 18 years.