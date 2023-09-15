Oslo-listed BW Offshore has closed a deal to sell its Abo floating produciton, storage and offloading vessel to a Nigerian company for $20 million.
The vessel has been operating on Eni's Abo field offshore Nigeria since April 2003.
Vessel was bought by Stac Marine Offshore, subsidiary of a Nigerian shipping company
