Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS), a subsidiary of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, has completed sea trials for a drillship built to explore for gas hydrates in the South China Sea.

Built by Chinese yard Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in southern China’s Guangdong province, the drillship Meng Xiang sailed about 500 nautical miles (926 kilometres) on its first trial voyage, during which it completed the debugging and verification of 19 key marine systems, including the propulsion system, power system and rescue anchorage.