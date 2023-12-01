Chinese contractor Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has initiated a quest for engineering services to facilitate the development of a new deepwater pipelay vessel.

This endeavour forms part of COOEC's broader strategy to boost the capabilities of its offshore construction fleet.

The company has just approached the market to track down an engineering partner able to deliver the fundamental design for a pipelay vessel which would be equipped with a top-end dynamic positioning system, known as DP3 in the industry.