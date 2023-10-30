COSL Drilling Europe, a wholly owned subsidiary of drilling contractor China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL), has rejected claims that its drilling services pose a potential national security threat to Norway.

Norwegian state-controlled energy giant Equinor recently chartered rigs from the COSL subsidiary for work offshore Norway, with the contracts sparking criticism from Norwegian politicians about security concerns.

Christian Tybring, a parliamentary representative of Norway's opposition FRP, referred to the contract awards as “an obvious security gap at a high level”.

One particular area of concern voiced by critics is that, as with other rig companies working offshore Norway, COSL has been granted access to detailed information regarding the seabed in the rigs’ designated work areas, including data for anchorage analysis and other seabed-related information.

However, COSL Drilling Europe chief executive Frank Tollefsen told Upstream that, while the company acknowledged the geopolitical and security concerns, they have been misrepresented.

“We understand the geopolitical and security situation, but feel that the matter is taken out of context,” Tollefsen stated.

And he stressed that COSL is fully committed to adhering to strict safety and security protocols, and maintains a strong working relationship with Norway’s petroleum authorities.

Tollefsen added that COSL Drilling Europe’s offshore rigs represent only a small portion of Equinor’s overall capacity and that his company’s contracts pose no risk to its customers.

Equinor also said it did not expect the COSL contracts would increase security risks on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Mobilising rigs

In August, Stavanger-based COSL Drilling Europe secured long-term contracts for three of its sixth-generation harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rigs for work with Equinor and Norwegian independent Vaar Energi.

Two of the rigs will be mobilised to Norway from overseas locations.

COSL Drilling Europe will supply Equinor with the semisubs COSLPromoter and COSLInnovator, with the former transferring from its current contract in Norway in the first quarter of 2025.

The COSLInnovator, meanwhile, will mobilise from the UK to Norway for its two-year contract starting in the second quarter of 2025, with options for a further three years.

COSL Drilling Europe will supply Vaar Energi with the semisub COSLProspector for drilling in the Barents Sea, with this charter set to begin in the third quarter of 2024 and including three years of options for a maximum duration of five years.

Tollefsen said that COSL Drilling Europe is actively working to enhance its energy management system, with the aim of using electric power to operate its rigs while docked at onshore quay facilities to significantly reduce power consumption.

He also highlighted COSL Drilling Europe’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and its carbon footprint in the North Sea region.

These initiatives have played a crucial role in recent contract awards, he said.