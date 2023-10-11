Chinese yard Bomesc Offshore Engineering has cut first steel on the topside modules for the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for ExxonMobil’s Uaru field in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Tuesday’s construction start would mean that the yard in the northern China city of Tianjin will deliver the modules in August 2025.

Under a $153 million deal offered by Japanese floater specialist Modec in June this year, Bomesc is responsible for the detailed engineering, shop design, procurement and fabrication of modules for the Uaru FPSO.