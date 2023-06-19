Chinese yard China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) has delivered the floating production, storage and offloading vessel for South Korean operator SK Innovation's Lufeng 12-3 oilfield in the South China Sea.

The delivery of the Hai Yang Shi You 123 FPSO late last week is in line with SK’s schedule to bring Lufeng 12-3, offshore China, on stream in the second half of this year.

SK in 2021 awarded CNOOC Energy Technology & Services (CenerTech) a 4.4 billion yuan ($615 million) contract to provide, operate and maintain the FPSO for 10 years, with an option to extend the agreement.

The 100,000-deadweight tonne floater is designed to accommodate 80 people and supply power to the field’s wellhead platform.

The FPSO will be turret-moored in a water depth of 240 metres and equipped with facilities to treat wastewater produced from the platform. It will have storage capacity of 650,000 barrels of oil and production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day.

Detailed engineering of the Lufeng 12-3 floater for SK was performed by the Marine Design & Research Institute of China.

The topsides and mooring system were separately built by Nanhai Engineering, owned by CenerTech, and Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering under a subcontract with Bluewater.

Meanwhile, Chinese contractor Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has completed construction of topsides modules for the wellhead platform to be installed at the field.

The two four-decked modules carry a total steel weight of 6725 tonnes. The living quarters are able to accommodate 90 people. The modules were built at a yard in Zhuhai city of southern China’s Guangdong province, which is jointly owned by COOEC and US contractor Fluor.

The platform, which will have 13 horizontal well slots, will be equipped for water separation, treatment and removal of produced water and well testing.

Lufeng 12-3 is being jointly developed by SK Innovation and CNOOC Ltd, with the South Korean company acting as operator.

The development plan envisages crude being produced via an unmanned wellhead platform with oil flowing via a 2.9-kilometre, 10-inch diameter subsea pipeline to the FPSO.