Chinese yard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) has set the date to deliver the floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Norwegian energy giant Equinor’s Bacalhau pre-salt development offshore Brazil.

Industry officials told Upstream that the yard in Dalian city has scheduled delivery of the double-hulled floater on 26 May, with sailaway pencilled in for the first week of June.

DSIC has mobilised more than 300 painters to sand and apply new paint to the Bacalhau pre FPSO before delivery.