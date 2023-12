Chinese contractor Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has completed the hull and topside integration of Asia's inaugural cylindrical floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

The milestone sets the stage for the FPSO Hai Yang Shi You 122 to be delivered early next year to operator CNOOC after undergoing equipment testing and commissioning.

The FPSO boasts a total weight of about 36,000 tonnes, and a displacement of 100,000 tonnes.