Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Energy Technology & Services (CenerTech) has released a floating production, storage and offloading vessel for scheduled maintenance after 15 years' service on the Xijiang oilfield in the South China Sea.

TheHai Yan g Shi You 115 FPSO, built in 2008, has been towed to China Merchants Heavy Industry’s (CMHI) Yiulian yard in Shenzhen city of southern China’s Guangdong province for an overhaul covering more than 70 items including hull structure maintenance, single-point system maintenance, production and processing systems.

The Xijiang oilfield along with the Huizhou 32-5 field in the Pearl River Mouth basin is now being produced by the Nanhai Fenjin FPSO, which came into operation in September this year.

CenerTech is the outfit of China National Offshore Oil Corporation, which is responsible for operating almost 10 FPSOs in the South China Sea and Bohai Bay offshore northern China.