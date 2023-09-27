Brazilian drilling player Constellation Oil Services has landed a new contract with Petrobras for one of its rigs to return operation for the state-controlled oil company.

The new contract, worth approximately $392 million, is for the semi-submersible rig Alpha Star.

Upstream has previously reported that Petrobras had approved the charter of four deep-water rigs as part of a tender that was to result in the awarding of $1.7 billion worth of contracts.

The list included the Alpha Star, as well as the Transocean drillship Deepwater Aquila, the Foresea drillship Norbe VIII and the Petroserv drillship Pacific Zonda.

“This new contract, the seventh currently in force with Petrobras, reinforces our long-term partnership with our largest client,” said Constellation chief executive Rodrigo Ribeiro.

The Alpha Star is due to start its three-year contract with Petrobras in the fourth quarter of 2024. The rig is currently operating for Brazilian independent 3R Petroleum and will be deployed for work with Petrobras immediately after it.