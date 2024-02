China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) has delivered the first of 13 modules for a crucial floating production, storage, and offloading vessel destined for Petrobras’ Buzios pre-salt field offshore Brazil.

COOEC is operating as a subcontractor within a consortium led by Italy’s Saipem and South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean (formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering) for the P-79 FPSO, the eighth floater for the extensive deep-water Buzios field.