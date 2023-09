Chinese offshore drilling contractor China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL) has entered into a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Company (DSOC) to buy four jack-up rigs for 3.2516 billion yuan, averaging 812.9 million yuan ($111.4 million) each, confirming an Upstream report published on 10 January 2023.

COSL said that the four F&G JU2000E-design rigs are able to operate in water depths of 400 feet, with a maximum drilling depth of 35,000 feet.