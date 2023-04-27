Chinese offshore drilling contractor China Offshore Oil Service Ltd (COSL) has chartered a jack-up drilling rig managed by Chinese yard CIMC Raffles for a well workover campaign in the South China Sea.

The F&G Super M2 rig, which is now managed by CMIC Raffles-owned Tianjin Kaisheng Offshore Equipment Leasing under the name of Gulf Driller III, was built by CIMC Raffles in 2015 for China Petroleum Offshore Engineering (CPOE), owned by China National Petroleum Corporation .

The rig, which was then named CPOE 15, was chartered by Iranian drilling contractor Petro Gohar Farasahel Kish to work on Block 13 at the South Pars field in Iran for 33 months upon delivery in 2015.

The unit was subsequently stacked at CIMC Raffles for many years due to the downturn in the offshore rig market.

The 59.745 by 55.78 by 7.62-metre Gulf Driller III is designed in work in water depths of 91.44 metres with maximum drilling depth of 9144 metres.

The ABS-classed rig is able to accommodate 110 persons. Friede & Goldman provided the basic design, while CIMC Raffles completed the detailed design and the construction design.

CIMC Raffles has improved the layout and drilling equipment by adding a drilling intercom system and remote control functions for the measuring tank. It also has optimised anti-collision and interlocking functions of the piping system and enhanced mud treatment capacity.

The platform is equipped with a NOV-BLM lifting system and uses NOV top drive.