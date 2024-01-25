Chinese drilling contractor China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL) has dispatched its deepwater semi-submersible drilling rig, COSLProspector, to Norway for retooling ahead of its upcoming drilling campaign.

Sources familiar with the rig's movements said that COSLProspector is en route to Norway from a shipyard in the Canary Islands.

This retooling is part of a comprehensive five-year turnaround plan and, upon completion, the rig will be deployed for a drilling campaign with Vaar Energi in the Barents Sea offshore Norway.