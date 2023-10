Chinese drilling contractor, China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL), has taken delivery of a jack-up rig that was abandoned by the Norwegian rig operator Seadrill.

The rig was delivered from the Chinese yard Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Company (DSOC).

Formerly known as the West Titan, the rig has been renamed as Hai Yang Shi You 945. It is set to embark on a shallow-water campaign in the Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea by the end of this year.