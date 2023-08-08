Deep-water drilling contractor Diamond Offshore has reported strong additions to its backlog and improved average dayrates in the second quarter of 2023.

The company's backlog currently stands at $1.6 billion, boosted by $229 million of new orders in the quarter.

The average dayrate was $299,000 compared to $272,000 in the first quarter.

The company noted a fleet utilisation rate of 70% versus 63% in the previous three months.

Chief executive Bernie Wolford said: "Our clients continue to commit additional capital to offshore drilling and make critical investments in long-lead subsea equipment."

"This coupled with strong commodity demand outlooks and favorable economics for deepwater projects are setting the stage for sustainable demand for our drilling services as momentum continues to build in this cycle."

Highlights of the quarter included the semi-submersible Ocean GreatWhite completing a second well post-reactivation for BP in the North Sea and a first option exercised; the drillship Ocean BlackHawk completing its Senegal contract and starting a shipyard stay prior to a return to the Gulf of Mexico; and the semisub Ocean Apex completing a shipyard project and mobilising to Australia.

"During the quarter, we secured term work for the Ocean BlackHawk and added a two-well contract for the Ocean Patriot, both at higher dayrates. We also extended the Ocean Endeavor by two wells, and our customers exercised options for the Ocean GreatWhite and the Ocean BlackRhino," added Wolford.