Global offshore drilling giant Valaris will soon have only one stacked deep-water drillship in its fleet compared to seven in mid 2021, and the company expects to see strong earnings in 2024 and 2025.

A stacked rig is one that is being stored while waiting on a new contract. Valaris' stacked drillship is the 2013-built Valaris DS-11, a DSME 12000 design, which is being stored in Spain.