Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has been contracted by UK company North Star to build up to four more offshore wind farm commissioning vessels.

Vard, a subsiary of Italy's Fincantieri group, said it will design and build two commissioning service operation (CSOV) vessels for North Star in an agreement that has an option for two additional CSOVs.

The vessels will be Vard’s 95-metre 4 22 design, featuring the latest hull type optimised for low fuel consumption and resistance, as well as high operability and comfort.

This ship has been developed especially for North Star, with new methanol-ready hybrid-propulsion solutions. No price has been given.

The vessels are the next in a series of orders North Star has placed with Vard so far.

In 2021, the firm placed orders for four newbuild service operation vessels, all of which will support the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, on long-term charters.

European wind growth

North Star, backed by Partners Group, has committed to delivering 40 offshore wind ships by 2040 to meet the evolving demand of offshore wind operations and maintenance logistical support in Europe.

The first three SOVs will begin operations this year, ahead of schedule, with the final to be delivered in 2024.