Houston-based offshore driller Diamond Offshore has won new work in the UK North Sea for three deep-water semi-submersible rigs, and a one-year contract in the US Gulf of Mexico for an ultra-deepwater drillship currently operating in Senegal.

In the UK, the three harsh-environment semisubs are the Ocean Patriot, Ocean Endeavor and Ocean GreatWhite.

The Ocean Patriot has secured a two-well contract with Repsol expected to begin in the second half of the third quarter.