Deep-water drilling giant Transocean has won a $184 million contract for a multi-well drilling campaign offshore Australia for a previously idle semi-submersible rig in Norway.

The company on Thursday confirmed that it has been awarded a “16-well binding award for the Transocean Equinox in Australia for a consortium of four operators”.

“The estimated 380-day campaign contributes approximately $184 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilisation and demobilisation,” Transocean said.

The engagement also includes options that, if fully exercised, could keep the Transocean Equinox working in Australia into 2028, the company added.