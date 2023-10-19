Drilling giant Transocean has added $745 million of new contracts to its incremental backlog in the last quarter, confirming several new assignments in its latest fleet status report.

Transocean said that as of 18 October, “the company’s total backlog is approximately $9.4 billion”.

The company had previously announced rig awards including a 21-month charter contract in India for the deep-water drillship Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1, at a dayrate of $347,500, and a three-year contract in Brazil for its rig Deepwater Aquila at a dayrate of $448,000.