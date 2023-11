The world's largest deep-water driller Transocean has reiterated it will not be rushing to reactivate its hibernating, or stacked, drillships despite the growing demand for such rigs.

Transocean owns eight of the 12 cold-stacked high-quality drillships remaining in the world – sixth and seventh-generation units.

Demand for quality deep-water rigs – drillships and semi-submersibles – is strong, given the existing global fleet is almost fully in use.