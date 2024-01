Energos Infrastructure has snapped up two floating storage and regasification units controlled by Greek shipowner Dynagas that are on charter to projects in Germany.

The US-based marine liquefied natural gas infrastructure company, which is controlled by asset manager Apollo with New Fortress Energy as a minority shareholder, said the two 174,000 cubic metre, closed-loop FSRUs — the Transgas Force and Transgas Power — will be renamed Energos Force and Energos Power.