Eni extends rig contract for Adriatic drilling

Eni has extended a contract with Dubai-based Shelf Drilling to continue using its legacy jack-up rig Key Manhattan for one more year, as the Italian major targets more offshore drilling on its Adriatic Sea acreage.

Shelf said in a statement on Tuesday that the extension adds approximately $29 million to the total added contract value of the jack-up.

Key Manhattan is now committed until November 2026, with Eni having one year of additional options to extend thereafter, the company added.

Key Manhattan, which was built in 1980 and upgraded in 2010, had been working for Eni for a number of years before the current contract.

“The Key Manhattan team has consistently delivered an outstanding safety and operational track record for over 15 years, and we remain committed to building on this performance and driving continuous improvement,” said Shelf chief executive Greg O’Brien.

The second jack-up rig, Resourceful, was built in 2008 and upgraded in 2017.

According to Shelf’s fleet status report released in May, its contract with Eni for the jack-up Resourceful expires in July 2026.