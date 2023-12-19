Italian energy giant Eni is in the market for three platform supply vessels (PSVs) to support its exploration and development activities on three deep-water blocks offshore Indonesia.

Eni is prequalifying companies for two contracts, respectively for one and two PSVs, for operations on its West Ganal, East Sepinggan and East Ganal production sharing contracts. The first contract is for an Indonesia-flagged PSV with deck space of at least 800 square metres “for drilling activity”. The PSV for this contract, which has a minimum local content (TKDN) requirement of 75%, must have at least DP 2 dynamic positioning capability.

Vessel owners have until 17.00 Jakarta time (WIB) on 22 December to submit their prequalification documents to Eni.

The operator has also launched a tender encompassing two PSVs for work on the same three offshore PSCs, where it is forging ahead with gas projects.

These two Indonesia-flagged vessels will need to have a minimum of 600 square metres of clear deck space apiece, and also be equipped with at least DP 2. The minimum TKDN for this workscope is also 75%.

The deadline for submitting prequalification documents for this contract is 17.00 WIB on 27 December.

Eni’s tender notices did not detail the length of charter it is seeking.

All PSVs proposed for the two contracts must have dual classification from Biro Klasifikasi Indonesia (BKI) and International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) members.

Also, both contracts require prospective bidders to have a valid Sea Transportation Company Business Licence (SIUPAL). If a consortium is bidding, then a domestic company must be lead contractor.

BKI hails itself as the only classification entity in Indonesia assigned to classify both Indonesia-flagged ship and foreign-flagged ships to operate in the republic’s territorial waters.