Norwegian energy giant Equinor has agreed to pay a higher dayrate to lock in a deep-water drilling rig it is already using for additional wells on one of its producing fields.

Equinor has been using the rig Deepsea Aberdeen on the Breidablikk field for some time, and the rig's owner Odfjell Drilling said on Thursday that Equinor has exercised options for seven more wells with the Deepsea Aberdeen on the same field.