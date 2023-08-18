Malaysian offshore drilling contractor Velesto Energy has won a key contract from ExxonMobil for the latter’s workover and plug and abandonment programme offshore Malaysia.

The offshores services player informed the Malaysian Stock Exchange that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from ExxonMobil's Malaysian subsidiary for the workover job.

"The value of this enabling contract with no guarantee of call-offs shall be based upon the agreed rates and work order if any, issued by (ExxonMobil) within the contract term,” it noted.

Velesto would provide one “hydraulic workover unit,” for ExxonMobil’s wells programme, it said.

“Velesto Energy assigns its Velesto Gait 6 to perform workover, plugging and abandonment, with a commencement date expected in Q3 FY2023 with a two-year contract duration,” the Malaysian player added.

Velesto Gait 6 is a hydraulic workover unit capable of rigging up on offshore platforms to perform well workover, plugging and abandonment operations.