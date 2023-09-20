Brazilian drilling player Foresea has secured a new contract with Petrobras for one of its drillships to continue working for the state-controlled oil giant offshore Brazil.

Upstream has previously reported that Petrobras had approved the charter of four deep-water rigs as part of a tender that was to result in the awarding of $1.7 billion-worth of charters.

These included Foresea’s drillship Norbe VIII, for which the Petrobras bidding committee approved the contracting in August for a price tag of $396.7 million.

Even though Foresea did not disclose additional information on the contract, the three-year charter for the Norbe VIII is expected to be in force starting in the third quarter of 2024.

The rig is currently on hire with Petrobras, with the existing charter due to expire in February 2024.

Foresea reported a net profit of $99.9 million in the first half of 2023, while operational revenues totalled $176 million.

“The numbers are the result of our teams’ experience and commitment to safety and operational excellence,” said Foresea chief executive Rogerio Ibrahim.

Besides the Norbe VIII, Foresea has the semi-submersible rig Norbe VI and the drillships Norbe IX, ODN I and ODN II contracted with Petrobras.