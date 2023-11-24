The construction of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels is approaching maximum capacity, amidst a confluence of challenges impacting the oil and gas industry.

With supplier capacity constrained by yard space limitations, skilled labour shortages, costly financing and increased prices for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts, the industry is grappling with heightened costs and extended lead times, Jorge Luiz Mitidieri, vice president for integrated services of Ocyan, told a recent industry gathering in Shanghai, China.