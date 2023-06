Harbour Energy has launched the tender for platform supply vessels (PSV) to support its 2023-2024 exploration/appraisal drilling campaign on the Andaman II production sharing contract offshore Aceh, Indonesia.

Harbour’s local subsidiary Premier Oil Andaman is in the market for the charter of two large Indonesia-flagged PSVs for what looks set to be an eagerly watched drilling programme on the ultra-deepwater block where it last year made the 1 trillion cubic feet Timpan gas discovery.