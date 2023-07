New York-listed Transocean has landed a $172 million contract from Equinor to extend the use of a harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig in Norway until 2026, at a significantly higher day rate.

This sector of the rig market is thriving, with recent day rates hitting the highest levels since the oil industry collapse of 2014.

Transocean said Wednesday that Equinor has exercised six, one-well options for the semisub Transocean Encourage.