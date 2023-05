Chinese yard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (DSIC) has completed the hull of the floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Norwegian energy giant Equinor’s Bacalhau pre-salt development offshore Brazil.

With a deck area of 18,000 square metres, the floater is world’s largest FPSO under construction, according to the contractor.

DSIC has scheduled the sailaway of the double-hulled floater six days after the completion on Friday.