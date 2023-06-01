Valeura Energy has secured an extension for the FPF-003 floating production, storage and offloading vessel deployed on its Jasmine oilfield on Block B5/27 offshore Thailand.

The Canadian independent’s charter of the FPSO and Petrofac’s contract for the provision of operating and maintenance services for the floater have both been extended by five years until the end of 2028.

“These contract extensions pave the way for Valeura to pursue further field extensions and infill drilling in the years to come as we continually seek to extend the economic life of the asset,” said chief executive Sean Guest.