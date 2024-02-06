Diamond Offshore Drilling’s harsh environment semi-submersible rig Ocean GreatWhite has dropped its riser to the seabed while in UK waters on charter with UK supermajor BP.

No injuries were reported, and the rig was not engaged in drilling operations at the time of the incident on 1 February.

The US rig owner on Monday confirmed market talk that the Ocean GreatWhite, one of the world's largest ultra-deepwater harsh environment semisubs, had lost its riser in bad weather.

Diamond said it had disconnected the Ocean GreatWhite’s lower marine riser package (LMRP) from the rig’s blowout preventer (BOP) on the well while waiting on harsh weather.

Subsequently, the LMRP and the deployed riser string “unintentionally” separated from the rig at the slip joint tensioner ring, and the LMRP and riser dropped to the seabed.

“We are investigating the incident to understand the cause of the separation. At the time of the incident, the rig was not carrying out any drilling activity,” said Diamond.

Article continues below the advert

“No employees were injured, the rig maintained its structural integrity and the well is secure with the BOP in place. In addition, there have been no reports of damage to seabed infrastructure and no known environmental impacts or lower hull damage.”

The incident occurred while the dynamically positioned rig was located approximately 200 kilometres west of the Shetland Islands.

“Don't know how much work there is to recover the equipment, but the rig will be on downtime for a long time,” one industry source said.

Diamond added it is working closely with BP and the local authorities in response to the incident, and it is planning efforts to recover the equipment and has initiated efforts to replace any missing or damaged equipment.

The US drilling contractor noted it is too early to reliably estimate the financial impact of the incident, adding it would prepare estimates as it obtains further information regarding the incident, the recovery of the LMRP and riser, and the repair and replacement of affected equipment.

Diamond maintains insurance coverage for property damage with a $10 million deductible.

“BP is aware of the incident involving the Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig and we are providing any necessary support to rig operator Diamond Offshore Drilling,” an operator spokesperson told Upstream.

BP added it was assessing whether there would be any impact to the schedule of its drilling campaign — at the time of the incident, the rig had been proactively disconnected from the well due to weather.

BP last November exercised its second and third priced option wells, with an estimated duration of 60 days each, for the Ocean GreatWhite, in direct continuation of its existing charter.

These options would have likely kept the on contract with BP until at least August 2024, and BP has five further priced options which, if all exercised, would have run into the second quarter of 2025.

Diamond cautioned that the information contained in its SEC Form 8-K filed on Monday was accurate as of 1 February.

“There can be no assurance as to future developments regarding the rig incident described in this report, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated,” said the US driller.

Updated with comment from BP.