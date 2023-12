Japan’s Modec has sold a key floating production storage and offloading vessel, the Cidade de Santos, to Brazil’s Enauta.

The floater giant confirmed the deal on Friday and noted that the FPSO, operating at the Urugua and Tambau field in the Santos basin offshore Brazil, has been sold by its affiliate Gas Opportunity MV20.

The FPSO has been leased on a charter contract to Petrobras for 13 years.