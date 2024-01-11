Netherlands-based group Jumbo Offshore has been awarded a contract by Japan’s Modec for the pre-installation of the mooring spread of a large floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined to be deployed in Guyana.

The Errea Wittu FPSO was ordered by US supermajor ExxonMobil to produce from the Uaru field in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana and Modec was contracted to build and deliver the unit.

The floater will have processing capacity of 250,000 barrels per day of oil and 540 million cubic feet per day of natural gas, with operation due to start in 2026.

The Errea Wittu FPSO mooring system will be supplied by Modec’s subsidiary Sofec and will consist of 19 mooring legs.

Jumbo will use its heavy lift construction vessel Fairplayer in the transport and pre-installation of the 19 suction anchors, 8800 metres of chain sections and over 43,000 metres of polyester rope.

“We will use the extensive deep-water mooring installation experience gained over the last years to deliver a reliable, smart and efficient project execution,” said Jumbo chief executive Igor Rijnberg.