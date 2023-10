UK-based Harland & Wolff Group Holdings has won a contract worth £61 million ($73. 8 million) from Canada’s Cenovus Energy for the mid-life upgrade of the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel.

Cenovus’ SeaRose FPSO is producing oil and gas from the White Rose field offshore Newfoundland & Labrador, Canada, but needs a major revamp if it is to stay on location for many more years.