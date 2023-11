Norwegian offshore driller Dolphin has signed a contract to reactivate one of its idle deep-water rigs for operations in the UK North Sea that could potentially last up to five years.

Dolphin Drilling said on Tuesday it was awarded contract for the semi-submersible Borgland Dolphin by UK operator EnQuest starting in April 2025.

The contract includes a firm 137-day drilling programme and includes a contribution for the reactivation of the semisub.