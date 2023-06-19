The Sepetiba floating production, storage and offloading vessel destined for Brazil’s giant Mero pre-salt field has finally sailed away from contractor Bomesc Offshore Engineering’s yard in China, more than a year after the original target date.

Production from the Petrobras-operated Mero field started on a commercial scale a little over a year ago with the Guanabara FPSO.

Following the Sepetiba floater, Petrobras also plans to deploy the Marechal Duque de Caxias and Alexandre Gusmao FPSOs in the Santos basin pre-salt development.