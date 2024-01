US Gulf of Mexico operator LLOG has extended its hire of a deep-water drillship at a clean operating dayrate of $470,000 excluding potential additional fees for managed pressure drilling.

Rig owner Noble Corporation said LLOG had exercised an option to extend the provision of the drillship Noble Valiant.

The six-month contract extension is expected to begin in direct continuation of the upcoming contract starting in late January 2024 and will carry the rig into early 2025.