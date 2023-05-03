Malaysia’s MISC has unveiled what it is hailing as the world’s first newbuild floating production, storage and offloading vessel that utilises mega-module topsides and incorporates sustainable technologies that the contractor claims can reduce the EPCIC schedule.

The newbuild floater, known as mega-module engineering and green architecture (MMEGA), capitalises on its innovative mega-module topsides that minimises interfaces and improves system integration, said MISC.

The FPSO — launched at OTC 2023 in Houston — reduces the overall engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) schedule and optimises capital expenditure.

MISC has revealed the world’s first-ever newbuild FPSO using mega-module topsides and incorporates sustainable technologies. Photo: Image MISC

MISC has revealed the world’s first-ever newbuild FPSO using mega-module topsides and incorporates sustainable technologies. Photo: Image MISC

Article continues below the advert

With combined cycle power generation and an all-electric drive, MMEGA has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 40% per barrel of oil produced, making it one of the greenest newbuild FPSOs, claimed MISC. MMEGA is based on modern fifth-generation FPSOs for deep-water and ultra-deepwater fields, with high production capacity and longer field life.

“MMEGA represents MISC’s solution to the offshore industry’s current and future needs. The design, which was 24 months in the making, demonstrates our continued commitment to developing innovative solutions that are both eco-efficient and economically viable,” said MISC chief executive Rajalingam Subramaniam.

“We are confident that the improved design and construction flexibility of MMEGA will generate maximum economic value for our customers by reducing project costs and timelines.”