Malaysian floater specialist Bumi Armada has confirmed it has sold via its subsidiary Armada Balnaves the Armada Claire floating production, storage and offloading vessel for $20 million.

Upstream reported last month a sale agreement had been reached — but not yet completed — with a European shipowner that has designs on redeploying, or reselling, the FPSO to another party.

"The Armada Claire sale was on an “as is where is” basis, at a sale price of $20 million,” Bumi Armada said today.

The contractor did not identify the buyer of the FPSO. Vessels tracker MarineTraffic.com shows that the floater is currently at the Galang Anchorage, Batam Island, offshore Indonesia.

Kuala Lumpur-based Bumi Armada said that the proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce its debt.

In 2011, Apache chartered the Armada Claire FPSO, but in 2015 sold its Australia operations to Woodside, which the following year terminated the contract for the vessel that had been deployed on the Balnaves field, offshore northwestern Australia.

Article continues below the advert

Bumi Armada deemed the charter termination unlawful, and then brought the case to court against Woodside, seeking $283.5 million compensation, only to have its legal action dismissed by Supreme Court of Western Australia in January 2020.

The Malaysian company last June lost its appeal against the court's decision.

In November 2022, the High Court of Australia ordered Armada Balnaves to pay Woodside's costs, bringing the case to a conclusion.

The 240-meter-long Armada Claire was converted into an FPSO by Singapore's Keppel in 2013. Bumi Armada had considered options to redeploy the 30,000-barrels per day capacity floater - bidding it for a number of jobs, which it didn’t win.