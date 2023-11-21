US contractor McDermott has won a contract to carry out decommissioning work at offshore infrastructure owned by Santos in Australia, the company announced on Tuesday.

The contractor said the contract was “sizeable”, which the company defines as amounting to above $1 million in value.

The work will involve engineering, procurement, removal and disposal of Santos’ Campbell platform, part of the Varanus Island Hub infrastructure offshore Western Australia.

The contract is the fourth decommissioning project McDermott carried out in Australia in the past two years, it said.

The scope of the contract will comprise of project management and engineering services for the removal and transportation of the Campbell’s platform topsides, substructure and associated items to an onshore facility, where it will be dismantled and disposed.

For the project, McDermott will draw from its existing teams in Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia, the company added.