US-based oilfield services provider McDermott International has been awarded a contract by Woodside Energy for offshore decommissioning in Australia.

The engineering, procurement and removal contract is for the Stybarrow disconnectable turret mooring (DTM) buoy as part of decommissioning efforts in the field of the same name in the north-western Australian coast.

McDermott will provide management and engineering services for the recovery, transportation and offloading of the DTM buoy to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling and disposal.

“We believe we are well-equipped to execute this project efficiently and responsibly, ensuring the safe recovery and removal of the Stybarrow DTM buoy,” said McDermott senior vice president of subsea and floating facilities Mahesh Swaminathan.

The company’s Perth-based team will oversee project management, while engineering and fabrication support will be provided by the team in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Batam, Indonesia.

The DTM buoy will be lifted and removed utilising McDermott’s DLV 2000 vessel.

The field was discovered in February 2003 and produced for over a decade via the Stybarrow Venture floating production, storage and offloading vessel until output ceased in July 2015.