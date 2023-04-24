China’s Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) is ready to make a splash overseas, giving priority to increasing its international presence.

The move will see the Tianjin-based offshore engineering, procurement and construction specialist enhance its expertise to handle more technically sophisticated international projects.

Liu Rui, president of the company’s overseas arm, COOEC International, told Upstream that the company will rejuvenate its international contracting business by boosting its EPC capacity, aiming to significantly enhance revenues earned from international projects.

Liu added that by 2035, the international projects it has lined up are expected to account for up to 33% of its total earnings, from 23% now.