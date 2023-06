Japanese floater specialist Modec has finalised a deal with a Chinese yard for the hull of a newbuild floating production, storage and offloading vessel that will serve ExxonMobil’s Uaru field on its prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company in northern China’s Dalian city has clinched a deal with Modec to build the hull and living quarters of the FPSO, and first steel cut is scheduled in four months.