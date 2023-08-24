Japanese floater specialist Modec has rejected suggestions it is adopting a new strategy that would see the company no longer participating in Petrobras tenders in Brazil for floating production, storage and offloading vessels.
24 August 2023 13:12 GMT Updated 24 August 2023 14:43 GMT
By
in Rio de Janeiro