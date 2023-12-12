Shell has decided not to exercise a final option to extend the use of the DeepSea Bollsta rig which is currently immersed in drilling a multi-well exploration and appraisal campaign for the supermajor offshore Namibia.

The semi-submersible Deepsea Bollsta transited from Norway to Namibia in December 2022 and began a high-profile drilling programme in the Orange basin.

As a result, the Northern Ocean-owned semisub is available for alternative work from June 2024, with the company saying it “continues its ongoing dialogue with potential customers in the West African region and in harsh environment markets.”